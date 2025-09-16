Gwinnett school board hosting community meetings in search for next superintendent

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education is inviting community input as it begins the search for a new superintendent.

The board terminated former Superintendent Calvin Watts’ contract earlier this year. The decision cost taxpayers an estimated $750,000 and has generated criticism from community groups.

The meetings are part of a four-phase national selection process aimed at identifying and hiring the next superintendent.

The community meetings will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at various high schools in the county, offering the opportunity to provide feedback in a small group setting.

“We are excited to hear from parents, caregivers, students and community members as we begin the search for our next superintendent,” said Dr. Adrienne Simmons, Chair of the Board of Education at GCPS. “These gatherings allow us to create a welcoming environment where every voice is an essential part of the process that will shape the future of GCPS.”

Here is the schedule for the meetings:

Tuesday, Sept. 16: Steve Gasper of District III will host at North Gwinnett High School Commons.

Wednesday, Sept. 17: Steven B. Knudsen of District II will be at Mill Creek High School Media Center.

Monday, Sept. 22: Rachel Ruffin Stone of District I will meet at Grayson High School Commons.

Tuesday, Sept. 23: Dr. Adrienne Simmons, 2025 Chair of District IV, will be at Shiloh High School Commons.

Wednesday, Sept. 24: Dr. Tarece Johnson-Morgan, 2025 Vice Chair of District V, will host at Meadowcreek High School Commons.

Advance registration for the gatherings is encouraged but not required. Those who cannot attend can share their comments on the online community survey.

