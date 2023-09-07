Gwinnett police arrest man they say broke into at least 400 cars over the summer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police have arrested a man they say is linked to 400 car break-ins in Gwinnett County during a summer crime spree.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was at police headquarters Thursday, where police say 22-year-old Javaris Gamble didn’t commit the crimes alone.

Police say 30 of those crimes happened in one day.

Johnson talked to one of the hundreds of victims who said she locked her doors but forgot to clear her car out after a long night and her car was broken into.

Kenya Roblero said she walked to her car on Dana Drive in Norcross on June 22 to find her windows smashed and her purse, wallet and ID stolen.

“I think I had worked a night shift that day and I was tired so I said I was going to do it in the morning,” Roblero said.

On that same day, Gwinnett County police say Javaris Gamble, 22, either broke into or stole 30 cars in Gwinnett neighborhoods.

Roblero says it cost her hundreds of dollars to recover.

“I just felt like I was finally at a point where I was kind of good, and then they stole everything,” Roblero said.

The Gwinnett County Fugitive Task Force arrested Gamble in Forest Park last Thursday.

Police say Gamble is the leader of a metro Atlanta car break-in crew and detectives could eventually charge him with 400 car break-ins.

Police say 15 cars were also stolen during the crime spree that began in May.

“In some cases the vehicles had keys left in them which then they’d go ahead and steal the vehicle and use it in subsequent crimes across metro Atlanta,” Cpl. Juan Madiedo with Gwinnett County Police said.

Roblero says the arrest won’t stop her from keeping her guard up.

“I don’t leave anything in there, I take everything with me now,” she said.

Police haven’t announced the names of any additional suspects yet.

They say more charges could be coming from police in other counties too.

