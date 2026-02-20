Gwinnett parents can choose how their kids are taught sex ed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County parents will soon have a choice on how sex education is taught to their students.

Channel 2’s Michael Doudna was there as the school board voted 3-2 to approve a comprehensive sex ed curriculum.

The board’s plan will allow parents to pick either the comprehensive curriculum, the current abstinence-based curriculum or opt out.

In middle and high schools, parents will get a letter where they can decide between the plans. If they do nothing, the default will be the comprehensive curriculum.

Parents told Doudna that they know what is at stake with having the right sex education for their children.

"It’s the health and futures of our children," parent Jennifer Carpenter said.

Opponents of the new curriculum said the current abstinence-based program works.

“Because if we truly are an evidence-based, data-driven district, the decision we’re making here tonight doesn’t fit that in one way whatsoever,” school board member Steve Knudsen said.

But other school board members pointed to studies that show abstinence-based curriculum can fail minority students. Instead, they say a comprehensive plan can better reach students and prepare them for healthier relationships.

“What we’ve done in the past is not going to necessarily be what we need to continue to do now and in the future,” school board member Dr. Adrienne Simmons said.

Supporters say they are glad to have an option.

“I think giving families a choice is going to make a lot of people happy, even if we are choosing different things,” Carpenter said.

