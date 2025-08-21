New Gwinnett Sheriff’s K-9 helps deputies find evidence of crimes against children

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office has a new K-9 named Dee, trained to detect electronic storage devices linked to human trafficking.

Dee is part of the TRACE Unit and is specifically trained to sniff out electronic storage devices that may contain evidence of child exploitation and human trafficking.

The sheriff’s office said this initiative is part of ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable populations in the county.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“She’s got the best nose in this room,” said Assistant Chief Austin Godfrey.

The 2-year-old black lab has been trained to detect a chemical coating found on most electronic devices. Training involves using treats as a reward, making her an effective tool in the fight against crime.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office partnered with Defenders for Children to bring K-9 Dee into the TRACE Unit.

This collaboration aims to enhance the unit’s capabilities in tackling human trafficking and child exploitation cases. Dee’s skills are not limited to Gwinnett County.

The Sheriff’s Office offers her services to other law enforcement agencies across Georgia, ensuring that her unique abilities can be utilized wherever needed.

K-9 Dee’s introduction to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office marks a significant step forward in combating human trafficking and child exploitation.

The sheriff’s office said Dee’s ability to detect electronic storage devices provides law enforcement with a powerful tool to uncover hidden evidence and bring perpetrators to justice.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group