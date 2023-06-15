Gwinnett County educators can earn an advanced degree for free

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new partnership between Gwinnett County Public Schools and Georgia State University will allow teachers to earn an advanced degree at no cost to them.

The 100% online program is designed for Gwinnett educators who are interested in earning a Master of Education (M.Ed.) degree in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education.

Gwinnett teachers won’t have to pay for tuition, fees, or books in the program.

Gwinnett County Public Schools Chief Human Resources Officer Cathy Hardin says the partnership with GSU is a game changer.

“We are excited and grateful to be partnering with a world renown institution like Georgia State University,” Hardin shares. “Providing teachers with the opportunity to advance their education and sharpen their skills as educators falls right in line with ‘Effectiveness’ and ‘Excellence,’ key tenets of our Blueprint for the Future. This program is the latest example of the steps GCPS is taking to fulfill its commitment to providing students with world-class schools and teachers.”

The program is designed for teachers who already hold a clear, renewable certificate in middle-level education, science, or mathematics, at the middle or secondary levels.

The deadline to apply for the program is July 15.

Once accepted into the program, Gwinnett teachers are required to sign a contract with the district for the 2024-25 and 2025-26 school year.

