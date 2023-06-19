Asian business owners say they are being targeted by thieves in Gwinnett County

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County business owner says he’s the latest Asian business owner hit by thieves and he’s urging others to help find solutions.

Thieves equipped with masks, hoodies, flashlights and a crowbar were seen on video looking for all the cash they can find at a Gwinnett County business.

They backed in a black car, and all got out before damaging the door to break inside in the latest burglary of an Asian-owned business.

John Dang owns Saigon Services, the tax prep business hit by thieves last Wednesday at around 5 a.m.

“I’m very upset when I see that,” Dang said about the burglary.

He told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that he spoke to several Vietnamese business owners targeted by thieves recently.

“When you watch the video, it’s like they’re very professional,” Dang said.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s one of the reasons he limits how much cash he keeps at the business on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth.

“I think they assume that we have a lot of cash transactions around,” Dang said.

Gwinnett County police are investigating the burglary. They have met with Asian business owners over the years about ways to protect themselves from burglaries and even violent armed robberies.

“If you don’t speak up … you’re not doing anything, you know? So they keep doing it,” Dang said.

Dang told Johnson that he hopes to continue meeting with police before the number of businesses victimizes goes up even more.

“So people can be aware of what’s been happening. Not just me, but other businesses too,” Dang said.

Gwinnett County police have the surveillance video from the business that was broken into and are following up on leads.

Another business owner is working on a task force of business owners to meet regularly with the police.

IN OTHER NEWS:

4 of 5 people shot at DeKalb nightclub released from hospital

©2023 Cox Media Group