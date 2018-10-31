  • Father surrenders after Gwinnett County standoff, police say

    By: Steve Gehlbach

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A father has surrendered to police after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a house in Gwinnett County.

    It happened in the 3100 block of Glenloch Place in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

    Gwinnett Police told Channel 2 Action News it started around midnight.

    A father armed with a handgun was inside the house with his two young sons, police said.

    Gwinnett County police cleared the scene and ended neighborhood evacuations by 7 a.m. Wednesday.

    Gwinnett police said shortly after midnight, officers received a report of a dispute in the neighborhood.

    Officers arrived within nine minutes of receiving the call and spent hours trying to communicate with him, police said.

