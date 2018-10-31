Father surrenders after Gwinnett County standoff, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A father has surrendered to police after an hours-long SWAT standoff at a house in Gwinnett County.
It happened in the 3100 block of Glenloch Place in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
Gwinnett Police told Channel 2 Action News it started around midnight.
A father armed with a handgun was inside the house with his two young sons, police said.
Gwinnett PD and SWAT in negotiations with father in home with two small kids inside. Officers were called for domestic dispute where wife and two older children came running out. pic.twitter.com/Um9Co9w8Xz— Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) October 31, 2018
Gwinnett County police cleared the scene and ended neighborhood evacuations by 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The suspect has surrendered peacefully. No citizens or officers were injured during the situation. @GwinnettPd is working to clear the area & will soon allow residents to return to their homes.— Gwinnett Police Dept (@GwinnettPd) October 31, 2018
Gwinnett police said shortly after midnight, officers received a report of a dispute in the neighborhood.
Officers arrived within nine minutes of receiving the call and spent hours trying to communicate with him, police said.
