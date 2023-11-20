Grease fire extinguished after splashing onto cabinets, vent, Gwinnett County fire officials say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County firefighters extinguished a fire that started in a home’s kitchen on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 4000 block of Virgil Moon Crossing in Loganville.

Crews attacked the fire in the two-story single-family home, containing the fire damage to the kitchen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The fire caused moderate smoke damage to the first floor and basement and there was water damage to those areas also, officials said.

The homeowner told firefighters they put a pot of grease on the stovetop and went into the living room.

They were alerted by smoke alarms and returned to the kitchen to find the pot on fire.

TRENDING STORIES:

The homeowner used a fire extinguisher, but that splashed the grease fire onto the cabinets and vent hood, contributing to spreading the fire, officials said.

Everyone inside of the house escaped, along with their pets.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services reminds the public to check their smoke alarm batteries, keep a fire extinguisher near the cooking area, and practice safe cooking habits.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Marietta school board votes to keep banned LGBTQ-themed book off the shelves "Flamer" is a graphic novel about a boy scout bullied for his appearance.

©2023 Cox Media Group