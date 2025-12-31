Fugitive in custody after Gwinnett County chase

NORCROSS, Ga. — A wanted man is in custody in Gwinnett County after a brief chase in Norcross.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that a traffic stop on a wanted fugitive turned into a pursuit after he took off.

Deputies said during the chase, suspect Abraham Quintanilla hit two civilian vehicles and an unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle while trying to drive away.

According to officials, Quintanilla was wanted for seven counts of aggravated assault, and additional charges are expected to come from the sheriff’s office.

Civilians involved in the incident were examined by medical personnel at the scene and refused to be transported for further medical treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

