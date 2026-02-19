Former officer convicted of killing Gwinnett teen wants a new trial

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The former Doraville police officer accused of killing a 16-year-old Gwinnett County girl is seeking a new trial.

On Thursday, a Gwinnett County judge heard a motion to throw out Miles Bryant’s murder conviction and grant him a new trial.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke to Susana Morales’ family after the court hearing on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I just didn’t want to look at him, to be honest,” her sister, Jasmine Perez, said.

Perez says it’s not easy to relive, but every time Bryant fights to get out of prison, she and her family will be there to fight against it.

“I feel like there was enough evidence during the trial," she said.

Bryant was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in 2024 for Morales’ death.

RELATED STORIES:

In his motion for a new trial, Bryant’s attorney argued his client received ineffective assistance of counsel. He says that counsel failed to object to portions of testimony from the medical examiner.

Ultimately, Judge Tamela Adkins gave the state 30 days to submit a brief before she can rule on the case.

Bryant was sent back to prison and his motions hearing will resume next month.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group