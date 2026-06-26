FBI: Suspect recorded children in public restrooms at Georgia grocery stores, sporting events

ATLANTA — FBI Atlanta said it is looking for potential child victims after a suspect was found with videos taken in public restrooms in metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

Authorities said the suspect targeted boys in restrooms at grocery stores and high school sporting events between February 2024 and March 2026.

The search for victims comes after a suspect was charged with state crimes for possession of child pornography, FBI Atlanta said.

FBI special agents found videos believed to have been taken inside public restrooms at five locations in Gwinnett, Jackson, and Oconee counties.

Locations include:

Mountain View High School baseball fields: 2351 Sunny Hill Road, Lawrenceville

2351 Sunny Hill Road, Lawrenceville Rabbit Hill Park baseball fields: 400 Rabbit Hill Road, Dacula

400 Rabbit Hill Road, Dacula Publix Men’s Restroom-Butler’s Crossing: 2061 Experiment Station Road, Watkinsville

2061 Experiment Station Road, Watkinsville Mill Creek High School basketball stadium: 4400 Braselton Highway, Hoschton

4400 Braselton Highway, Hoschton Kroger Store men’s restroom: 1685 Old Pendergrass Road, Jefferson

The incidents include 18 possible dates at Mountain View High School, 17 possible dates at Publix, three possible dates at Rabbit Hill Park, 1 possible date at Mill Creek High School, and 1 possible date at Kroger.

FBI Atlanta has listed times and dates the recording took place at the locations.

If you believe you or your child were potentially victimized, FBI Atlanta urges you to fill out a short form.

If you know someone who may have been victimized, please encourage them to fill out the form themselves.

The FBI said identities of victims will be kept confidential.

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