Family’s home shot up with 3-year-old inside; may have started over school issue

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County teen is recovering after police say someone opened fire on his family’s home while everyone was inside.

The family was home near Meadowcreek High School when bullets flew inside, damaging windows and walls.

“They didn’t give us no time to react and just opened fire,” said one of the family members, who asked to remain anonymous.

Police are looking for a black SUV they said carried a gunman who opened fire on the family’s home Monday night.

A neighbor’s camera picked up the SUV driving toward the home before the gunshots.

The family member told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that someone came to the door asking about another person in the family.

“First somebody came knocking on the door and explained this little situation that was happening at school,” they said.

Forty minutes later, the family says another person showed up before the gunfire.

“When it happened, I locked the door. My brother saw that he heard the gun cocked back. He told me to lock the door, run in my room and duck.”

Then shooting happened at around eight thirty off Steve Reynolds Boulevard.

Bullets flew through walls where a 3-year-old child was inside.

One round hit the refrigerator.

One teen was grazed by a bullet on his hand and needed stitches.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group