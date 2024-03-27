EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen visits Norcross solar cell manufacturer

NORCROSS, Ga. — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen was visiting Gwinnett County on Wednesday to tour a solar cell manufacturing plant.

In an exclusive interview with Channel 2′s Richard Elliot, Yellen discussed the economy and the growing solar industry in Georgia.

The two met at a new solar cell manufacturing plant opened in Norcross by Suniva.

According to the company, it was previously shut down in Norcross but reopened after several years due to tax incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act.

While the company told Channel 2 Action News that the legislation helped it reopen, Gov. Brian Kemp says the IRA hasn’t done much good.

Yellen was met with applause as she praised the restart of the Suniva Solar Cell manufacturing facility in Norcross, which closed down in 2017 because of cheaper international imports.

“Well, clean energy is going to be very important to our future,” Yellen said at the plan.

Just before that, Channel 2 Action News spoke exclusively with the Treasury Secretary, who said President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act was responsible for the tax incentives that helped bring Suniva back to Gwinnett County.

“We want to make sure we have a thriving clean energy industry here in the United States,” Yellen said, adding that the IRA and its tax incentives are also helping start the electric vehicle industry, including two big plans in Georgia.

Yellen said the U.S. is seeing many companies expand their production of electric vehicles due to incentives created by the IRA.

Both Rivian and Hyundai’s electric vehicle plants in Georgia are cornerstones of Kemp’s economic plan for the state, though he accused the Biden Administration of picking economic winners and losers.

“While the secretary is in town to promote the so-called Inflation Reduction Act, we hope that she also visits with the many businesses who have been negatively impacted by the IRA and the Biden-Harris Administration’s failed policies,” Kemp’s office said in a statement shared with Channel 2 Action News.

Still, Yellen said she believed the economy was doing well and that inflation was coming down.

“We’re getting beyond it, we’re seeing it in opinion surveys. Consumers are feeling more confident,” Yellen said.

In Norcross, the Suniva plant has already started up production and the company’s Chief Operation Officer told Elliot that they’ve hired 100 new employees.

