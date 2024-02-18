Crash closes all lanes, all directions on Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville, police say

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A portion of Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville is closed to traffic in all directions and across all lanes after a crash Saturday evening.

Lawrenceville police said online that it’s unclear when the road will open back up. Officers first reported the crash around 6 p.m.

According to messages on the Georgia Department of Transportation’s 511Ga site, lanes are shut down from where Grayson Highway crosses Gwinnett Drive to Simonton Road.

Police said traffic investigators are still on scene and the crash did involve multiple vehicles.

Visuals at the scene from a Channel 2 Action News photographer show at least three vehicles have suffered severe damage. Debris was visible on the roadway, with pieces of cars and broken glass in the street.

At this time, no other information is available as to the circumstances or conditions of the driver or drivers involved in the crash.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out for more information and are waiting for details to be made available.

