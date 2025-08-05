Coworkers rally to help family after lightning destroys Gwinnett home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — When lightning destroyed the inside of Alejandro Osorio’s Lilburn home Thursday night, his coworkers didn’t hesitate to show up with hammers and helping hands.

Osorio told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson that he has lived in his house since 2015, but one lightning bolt changed everything.

“My son called me. He said, ‘Hey daddy, light hit the house,’” Osorio said. “I asked, are you OK? He said, yeah, we’re okay. But the house catch fire.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Osorio’s wife was sitting on the couch when she saw something melting on the windows, he said. The family quickly evacuated as fire spread through their home.

When Osorio’s boss at Strack Incorporated in Fairburn told his crew what happened the next day, they didn’t hesitate.

“Immediately we all asked if we can go help,” said Raymundo Trujillo, who works with Osorio. “Yesterday our boss let us know, ‘Hey, he’s going to need help.’ So we’re all alright. No problem.”

The crew spent Tuesday removing damaged sheetrock and furniture from Osorio’s home.

“We had to take out all the sheet rock, everything that’s in here had to come out,” Trujillo said. “Furniture is no good anymore, so we had to get rid of everything.”

Trujillo said the company tries to maintain a family atmosphere among workers.

“We’re with each other more than with our family sometimes,” he said. “Try to keep it family, help out when we can.”

Osorio and his family are staying with friends while they rebuild their home.

“I feel good. Everybody’s coming, helping right here,” Osorio said. “We’re going to need a lot of help.”

They’ve started a GoFundMe to help cover expenses as they try and rebuild without insurance that covers the damage.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group