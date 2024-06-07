After emotional day in court, testimony to continue in trial of ex-officer accused of murdering teen

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Testimony is set to continue on Friday in the trial of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant, who is accused of murdering a 16-year-old girl in Gwinnett County.

Prosecutors say former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant kidnapped and murdered Susana Morales in July 2022.

Bryant’s trial began earlier this week.

Lt. Xavier Biggers of the Gwinnett County Police Department became emotional on Thursday when he testified in court that he made it his mission to find the missing teenager.

“My wife is Hispanic, and it really touched me. I felt like it was my duty to find her,” Biggers said.

The prosecution alleges Bryant abducted Morales as she was leaving a friend’s home in Norcross. Bryant, who lived and worked as a security officer at the same apartment complex, reportedly offered Morales and her friend, Rose Castillo, a ride to a nearby gas station. The teenagers declined the offer.

“It wasn’t odd for us to get an offer for a ride; we were young girls in the neighborhood. It wasn’t unusual, so we just sort of laughed it off,” Castillo said.

Police found Bryant’s service weapon in the woods where Morales’ remains were found months after her disappearance. Bryant claimed someone had stolen the gun from his car, but prosecutors argue he accidentally dropped it while disposing of Morales’ naked body.

Bryant is expected to testify in his own defense.

