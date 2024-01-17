$17 billion plan for improving public transportation in Gwinnett County could go before voters

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — On Tuesday, the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners took a step toward putting a new multibillion-dollar transit expansion proposal in front of voters this November.

The board approved an intent to call a referendum regarding a $17 billion transit plan that focuses on improving public transportation in the county by rethinking buses.

If a special sales tax is placed on the ballot in November and approved by voters, the tax would fund improved routes to the airport along with improvements and expansion of current bus and shuttle routes.

In 2020, Gwinnett voters decided against a prior referendum that would have included MARTA expansion in the county. This time around, the plan does not include any MARTA expansion in Gwinnett County.

“This is a Gwinnett County local transit plan,” said Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson after Tuesday’s vote.

The plan focuses on adding an airplane shuttle that would pick up residents from various park-and-ride locations in the county and take them directly to Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport without needing to transfer to any other locations.

Microtransit is a big part of the plan, which would expand existing on-demand shuttles throughout the county. The money would also go toward improving regular bus services and rapid bus transit along with technology improvements.

The $17 billion projected price tag is something that would stretch out for “over 30 years and beyond.” Voters would have to approve a special sales tax to implement the plan to its fullest.

“We’re talking one penny, one percent sales tax which will help fund these critical projects and allow us to scale across the county,” Hendrickson said.

An educational campaign is set to get underway in February for voters to learn more about the details of the plan. The board of commissioners is expected to vote in May on whether to place the plan on the November ballot.









