  • Gwinnett County storm damage equivalent to EF1 tornado, National Weather Service says

    By: Tony Thomas

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The National Weather Center has announced storm damage in Gwinnett County is the equivalent of an EF1 tornado.

    Trees fell on houses off of Cedar Wood Drive off of Killian Hill Road. We flew News Drone 2 over the area to show you all the destruction.

    "The wind was laying everything over to one side. It was just terrifying," Deana Tolbert told Channel 2's Tony Thomas

    Tolbert, a resident in the area, said it was the worst storm she seen rip through this neighborhood in the 43 years she's lived here.

    Officials said this was not a tornado, but the peak winds were equal to an EF1 or small tornado.

