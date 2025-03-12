Goodwill of North Georgia launches mobile career center

DECATUR, Ga. — Goodwill of North Georgia is launching its first Mobile Career Center, bringing job training, digital access, and employment services directly to communities across 45 counties.

They aim to serve 400 job seekers and place 125 people into jobs by the end of September.

The launch coincides with the opening of its 70th retail store in Jasper.

Goodwill is hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Mobile Career Center on Friday, March 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Goodwill Decatur Support Center on Lawrenceville Highway.

Goodwill already has a series of stops planned for the rest of this month for the Mobile Career Center, including:

March 17 – Dawsonville, GA – Mobile Career Center at Goodwill Dawsonville Career Center – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

March 18 – Rome, GA – Harvesting Scholars event at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (1 Maurice Culberson Dr. SW) – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

March 19 – Atlanta, GA – Vine City/English Avenue Community Visit – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

March 20 – College Park, GA – Old National Hiring Event (6175 Old National Hwy, Ste. 110) – 10:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

March 25 – Cartersville, GA – Goodwill Cartersville Career Center Hiring Event & Business Advisory Council (929 Joe Frank Harris Pkwy) – 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

March 26 – Atlanta, GA – Vine City/English Avenue Community Visit – 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

March 29 – Atlanta, GA – CareSource Health & Wellness Fair at Greenbriar Mall (2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW) – 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Goodwill of North Georgia invites job seekers to these stops to take advantage of their free services and coaching.

