Gloria Lane -- 1st woman to anchor local news in Atlanta -- has passed away

ATLANTA - Please join us in remembering the first woman to ever anchor local news here in Atlanta and at WSB-TV.
Gloria Lane passed away July 12.
Gloria started at Channel 2 in 1963 as an office assistant. She worked her way up and was eventually promoted to reporter and anchor.
Former Channel 2 Action News Anchor Monica Pearson said Gloria made all the female reporters and anchors feel welcome and opened the door for them.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}