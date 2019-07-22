  • Gloria Lane -- 1st woman to anchor local news in Atlanta -- has passed away

    ATLANTA - Please join us in remembering the first woman to ever anchor local news here in Atlanta and at WSB-TV.

    Gloria Lane passed away July 12.

    Gloria started at Channel 2 in 1963 as an office assistant. She worked her way up and was eventually promoted to reporter and anchor.

    Former Channel 2 Action News Anchor Monica Pearson said Gloria made all the female reporters and anchors feel welcome and opened the door for them.

