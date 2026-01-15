Georgia’s Garrison Hearst selected for College Football Hall of Fame

ATLANTA — The National Football Foundation has announced who will enter the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta this year. The Class of 2026 includes a Georgia native and former University of Georgia Bulldog.

Garrison Hearst will be one of 18 players inducted into the hall during a ceremony in December.

Hearst grew up in Lincolnton, Georgia and graduated from Lincoln County High School. He decided to stay in his home state and play for UGA, where he left an lasting impact on the program.

Hearst broke several SEC records previously held by Auburn’s Bo Jackson and fellow Bulldog Herschel Walker. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 1992.

The running back ranks fifth in career rushing yards, sixth in all-purpose yards and six in total touchdowns in UGA’s record book.

Hearst left UGA after his junior year to enter the NFL Draft, where the Arizona Cardinals selected him with the No. 3 overall pick. He spent 12 seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals, Bengals, 49ers and Broncos.

