Georgia’s annual summer burn ban for air quality begins today

ATLANTA — Georgia’s annual summer burn ban for 54 counties is now in effect until the end of September.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division has issued the burn ban every year since 2005. But this one isn’t for wildfire risks or drought conditions. It’s to help with the air quality.

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Burning yard debris is prohibited under the ban in addition to the statewide ban on burning household garbage.

When you burn debris, the pollutants interact with the sunlight to produce ground-level ozone. That makes the air quality poor during the hotter summer days.

Here are the counties under the burn ban, organized by region:

Mountain District Office (Atlanta, 404-362-2671): Carroll, Clayton, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Fulton, Gwinnett, Heard, Henry, Rockdale, and Spalding counties.

Northeast District Office (Athens, 706-369-6376): Banks, Barrow, Butts, Clarke, Hall, Jackson, Jasper, Madison, Morgan, Newton, Oconee, Putnam, and Walton counties.

East Central District Office (Augusta, 706-667-4343): Columbia and Richmond counties.

West Central District Office (Macon, 478-751-6612): Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Lamar, Monroe, Peach, Pike, Twiggs, Upson, Meriwether, and Troup counties.

Mountain District Office (Cartersville, 770-387-4900): Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Dawson, Floyd, Forsyth, Gordon, Haralson, Lumpkin, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, and Walker counties

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