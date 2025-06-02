Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt accepts job at Michigan State

Georgia Tech Vice President and Director of Athletics J Batt has accepted a position with Michigan State University.

The schools confirmed on Monday that Batt will serve as vice president and director of Intercollegiate Athletics in Lansing.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Georgia Tech says it will begin a national search for its next athletic director.

“J has made a remarkable impact in a short time,” said Georgia Tech President Ángel Cabrera. “His vision and leadership elevated our athletics program — on the field, in the classroom, and across the national landscape. From fundraising and facilities to academic and competitive success, his legacy will be felt for years to come.”

This is a developing story. We’ll have the latest reaction on Channel 2 Action News.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group