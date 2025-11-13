Georgia Southern University issues all clear after chemical spill evacuation

STATESBORO, Ga. — Georgia Southern University is letting students and staff back into a building after evacuating on Thursday morning.

Campus officials put out a security alert for a chemical spill reported at the university’s Recreation Activity Center.

They have since issued an all clear and said the spill has been cleaned up.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

They did not comment on what the chemical was or how it spilled.

Statesboro campus RAC update (All Clear). The chemical spill has been cleaned up; there is no risk to students. The RAC has been reopened for use. Students do not have to avoid the area or building. All classes that have already been moved remain moved. — GeorgiaSouthern (@GeorgiaSouthern) November 13, 2025

Everyone in the building was told to calmly exit and avoid the building.

The Recreation Activity Center includes an 18,000 square foot gym, professional courts and a pool.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group