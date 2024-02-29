Georgia middle school student airlifted to hospital after jumping out back of moving bus

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia middle school student was injured after jumping from the back door of a moving school bus on Thursday, according to district officials.

On Thursday, a Bulloch County middle school student fell from the back door of a moving bus that was traveling west on Veterans Parkway. Law enforcement, district staff and medical personnel all responded to the scene.

Bulloch County Schools told Channel 2 Action News that the student was airlifted to Savannah.

The child’s condition has not ben released, the district said.

A separate bus took the remaining children from the scene of the accident.

The district said it will review the bus’ surveillance video.

Those who were on the bus indicated that the student opened the back door of the bus, according to the district.

