Georgia man tells wife he will kill her ‘if and when God tells him to,’ police report says

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he threatened to kill his wife.

According to an arrest report obtained by Channel 2 Action News, on Aug. 20, deputies recieved reports of threats being made towards a woman at a home on Callier Road in Rome.

The investigation revealed that Richard Bradley Harris threatened to kill his wife.

Harris explained to deputies that he told his wife that he would kill her “if and when God told him to.”

Authorities did not specify the circumstance surrounding the threat.

It is unclear as to whether or not Harris made similar threats in the past.

Harris was charged with terroristic threats and acts and booked into the Floyd County Jail.

