Georgia man had more than 350 ‘inappropriate’ pictures of children

WHITFIELD COUNTY, Ga. — A north Georgia man is in custody after investigators say he had a large amount of child pornography.

Trevor Lee Teasley was arrested in Whitfield County on Wednesday.

Investigators say Teasley had more than 350 “inappropriate child images.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sheriff Darren Pierce personally arrested Teasley on a charge of sexual exploitation of children.

He added that he has a message for anyone who participates in the same kind of activity: Get out of Whitfield County.

Pierce says his office will use every resource available to track down and put criminals behind bars.

Teasley is being held at the Whitfield County Detention Center without bond while he awaits a first appearance.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group