Georgia man arrested for keeping dozens of kittens in ‘inhumane conditions,’ deputies say

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A Floyd County man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and 24 counts of cruelty to animals charges.

Roger Eugene Feyerabend was charged on June 14 with a single count of having meth, as well as nine counts of aggravated animal cruelty and another 15 counts of animal cruelty.

Information provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to Channel 2 Action News detailed the conditions that led to his arrest, showing Feyerabend had kept two dozen cats and kittens in “inhumane conditions.”

According to the sheriff’s office report, Feyerabend had the 24 cats and kittens in “desperate, immediate need” of veterinary care.

He’s accused of locking mother cats and their kittens in cages without food or water, and at least two dead kittens with an alive mother cat.

Two other kittens were sick and kept in cages without treatment, while another was “in distress” due to an eye injury that caused facial disfigurement.

The kitten with the eye infection is said to need the eye removed due to lack of treatment, which had caused the eye to “protrude and leak.”

Citing a veterinarian, deputies said the condition causes “unmanageable pain,” but is easily prevented with medication and proper treatment.

Deputies described all 24 cats and kittens as “showing a vigorous appetite.”

