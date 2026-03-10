Georgia man advances to ‘American Idol’ top 20, now it’s your turn to vote

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The “American Idol” judges have advanced a Georgia man to the Top 20, but now you and the rest of the country will decide if he should keep advancing.

On Monday night’s episode, LaGrange native Philmon Lee and the rest of the Top 30 performed at Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii for the “Ohana Round.”

All 30 performed in front of the judges, their fellow contestants, family members and industry experts.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The contestants, families and experts then voted on one person each to advance. The judges then chose the other 17.

Lee performed “All I Want” by Kodaline, which led judge Carrie Underwood to say he has “a gift.”

While Lee didn’t get voted through, the judges chose him to advance to the next round.

Next week, the contestants will perform once again at Aulani, but it’ll be up to America to decide who moves forward.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Unfortunately, Alpharetta teenager Brianna Yancey did not advance into the Top 20, and her “American Idol” journey has come to an end.

“American Idol” airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. on Channel 2.

©2026 Cox Media Group