Georgia gas tax suspension for 60 days isn’t a done deal yet. It heads to Senate next

ATLANTA — The Georgia House passed a measure Wednesday to temporarily suspend the state gas tax as gas prices continue to rise amid the war in Iran.

“With all the controversy going on in the Middle East, gas prices are up about a $1 that I’ve seen,” Rep. John Carson (R-Marietta) told Channel 2’s Richard Elliot on Wednesday.

Speaking to lawmakers to see if the Senate will take up the measure LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

In a surprise move, Carson tacked an amendment onto an existing bill that would suspend Georgia’s gas tax for 60 days. The current gas tax is about 34 cents for regular unleaded and 37 cents for diesel.

Carson hopes that’s enough time for Georgia drivers to feel some relief.

“That saves the average Georgian probably about, probably $5 or $6 when they fill up,” he said.

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The House measure passed swiftly with barely any opposition. State Democrats pointed out that they proposed a gas tax suspension last week, but they’re still glad it’s getting done.

“Even in Gwinnett County, you know, gas prices are about to break $4 a gallon. So anything the state can do to provide some temporary relief right now at the pump, I think is critically important,” Rep. Sam Park (D-Lawrenceville) said.

“I’m just very grateful that we can find a bi-partisan solution to this right?” said Rep. Akbar Ali (D-Lawrenceville). “And no matter how much prodding it took, I was glad that Georgians get relief at the end of the day.”

Carson said that Georgia needs this, but reminds people it won’t be cheap for the state.

“The gas tax at the state level is going to generate about $185 to $200 million a month. That’s just about under $400 million,” he said.

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The governor does have the power to suspend the gas tax with an executive order. Last week, Kemp said he was taking a wait and see approach to that path.

On Wednesday, the governor’s office said he is actively working to find ways to support hardworking Georgians, including this step alongside the legislature to keep more money in people’s pockets.

The Georgia Senate could vote on the measure as early as Thursday, but as of now, it’s not on the rules calendar.

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