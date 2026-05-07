Georgia-Florida State eyeing neutral site game instead of home-and-home series

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia and Florida State football won’t be playing each other in Athens and Tallahassee anymore.

The teams have decided to look for a neutral site to play instead.

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Florida State Athletics confirmed on Thursday that the programs have agreed to cancel the home-and-home series originally set for 2027 and 2028.

The Seminoles’ athletic director Michael Alford said a neutral site game works better with the ACC and SEC expanding their conference schedules.

“We are now discussing playing a future neutral-site contest, and we are optimistic we will get that done. Importantly, this change will not reduce the total home games on our schedule moving forward,” Alford said.

The programs have not said which neutral sites they are considering or when the game would be played.

Both teams have played neutral site games before at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Camping World Stadium in Orlando could also be an option based on geography and its neutral site history.

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