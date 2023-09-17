Georgia DNR wants to know who shot and killed 2 tortoises

IRWIN COUNTY, Ga. — The law enforcement division of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is searching for the person who shot and killed two tortoises.

DNR said agents were called out to the Alapaha River WMA in Irwin County after someone found two gopher tortoises that had been shot and killed Wednesday night.

Although they are not considered endangered, gopher tortoises are considered to be a “‘keystone species’ that is critically important to the survival of many other species and to the health of the overall system,” the DNR says.

Anyone with information about who may have shot the tortoises is asked to call the DNR ranger hotline at 1-800-241-4113 or email them at rangerhotline@dnr.ga.gov.

