Georgia church destroyed by fire

WARE COUNTY, Ga. — A south Georgia congregation will worship somewhere else on Sunday after their church building caught fire.

Deenwood Baptist Church, which was built in the late 1980s, suffered major damage when it caught fire on Monday.

Ware County fire officials say the sanctuary took most of the fire damage, but the rest of the church had smoke and water damage.

The pastor was still inside when the fire broke out, but was able to escape safely.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The congregation will not let it stop them from meeting. They plan to meet another local church for the rest of the month.

"A church is much more than a building—it is a place of worship, prayer, fellowship, memories, and hope. While the building has suffered tremendous damage, we know that the church is its people, and we believe this congregation will come together and move forward in faith," fire officials wrote.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group