GA agriculture commissioner speaks exclusively to Channel 2 on plan to get egg prices down

ATLANTA — The U.S. Agriculture Department predicts record egg prices could go up another 40% this year.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer spoke exclusively with Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper after he returned from Washington, D.C. about the state’s plan to battle the egg prices and protect Georgia farms.

“No infected birds ever made it into the supply chain here in our state. And we’re going to keep ensuring that that’s the case,” Harper said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Harper spoke only to Channel 2 Action News about his meeting with the new U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins and the Trump administration for another billion dollars to fight the avian flu. The federal plan includes bio-hazard security money.

The USDA tracks bird flu in 50 states now with six outbreaks in Georgia, including two commercial chicken flocks.

“Our response is going to be quick. It’s going to be targeted. It’s going to be fast,” Harper said.

RELATED STORIES

Harper said they had a H5N1 outbreak contained within 48 hours, but it takes months for each poultry farm to disinfect, test and be back in business, producing chickens and eggs.

“We’re protecting the flocks, we’re protecting the poultry industry,” the commissioner said.

“They all work in concert with each other. That’s how will address egg prices at the grocery store. And that’s how we will ensure our farm families in Georgia continue to be protected from avian influenza, and our poultry industry continues to be successful,” he added.

Harper told Channel 2 Action News that he hopes to see prices get better by the summer.

Georgia is the top chicken producer in the nation. The new plan also includes money to study an avian flu vaccine.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group