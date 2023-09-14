GBI investigating after Ga. councilman accused of pulling weapon on fellow council member

LAGRANGE, Ga. — The GBI is currently investigating an altercation after a Tuesday afternoon LaGrange City Council work session.

The City of LaGrange released a statement on Wednesday saying there was an incident after the work session and before the council’s executive session.

The initial police report provides few details about the incident. It says two men got into a verbal dispute at LaGrange City Hall just before 1:30 p.m.

City Councilman Leon Childs told the LaGrange Daily News that the altercation stemmed from a fellow councilman, Nathan Gaskin, accusing him of pulling a weapon on him.

Childs say he was going around the room thanking fellow council members for their support on one of his proposed amendments. He says that when he got to Gaskin, the councilman told him to get out of his face.

He says Gaskin then used a racial slur and threatened violence.

“I’ll be issuing a statement when it’s deemed necessary,” Gaskin told the LaGrange Daily News.

According to the police report, neither man was charged related to the incident.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to both Childs and Gaskin for comment, but has not heard back.

