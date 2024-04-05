GBI asking for public’s help to solve cold case murder of Ga. mother

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to solve a decades-old cold case.
Cheryl Williams Frady, 44, was found unresponsive in her basement bedroom at her home in Dawsonville on April 5, 2008. Authorities determined she had suffered from a gunshot wound and that she was dead.
Frady lived with her mother and stepfather at the time. She was last heard from at around 1:30 a.m. the day she died.
The GBI said at the time that they didn’t have many leads.
Frady left behind two adult daughters and a son who was 11 at the time of her death.
Her stepsister, Melanie Young, told the Dawson County News in 2009 that Frady had gone through a divorce before her death, but had been online dating.
“This is total speculation on my part, but whoever this was, they knew intimate things about her -- where she lived, where she slept in the house,” Young told the paper.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477.
