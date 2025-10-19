GBI arrests 8, seizes drugs and guns in drug trafficking operation

SOUTH GEORGIA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office has arrested eight people in a drug trafficking operation in Southwest Georgia, seizing 17 kilograms of suspected cocaine and 10 firearms.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The arrests were made following a 10-month investigation dubbed ‘Operation Halftime,’ which targeted a conspiracy to traffic cocaine in Sumter, Webster and Dougherty Counties.

Search warrants were executed on October 10, 2025, in multiple counties, leading to the arrests.

Jalen Lewis was charged with trafficking cocaine, not conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

TRENDING STORIES:

The investigation was a collaborative effort involving several law enforcement agencies, including the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Americus and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The GBI says this successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat drug trafficking in the region, with additional arrests expected as the investigation continues.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group