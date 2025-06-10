GA officer accused of illegally sharing data with suspect tied to drug investigation

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — An officer was arrested and charged following an investigation last month, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Last month, the GBI was contacted by Soddy Daisy police in Tennessee regarding an illegal drug investigation that occurred in Hamilton County, Tenn.

Investigators said they uncovered information pointing to related to illegal activity in Georgia. That’s when the GBI launched a criminal investigation.

GBI agents said Kenneth Rankin, 52, an officer with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision, illegally shared data with a suspect tied to a Tennessee drug investigation.

According to the GDCS website, the agency is responsible for overseeing felony and juvenile offenders on probation or parole. They support parolees and probationers as they re-enter society.

Rankin was arrested in LaFayette, Ga., on Tuesday. He was booked into the Walker County Jail and charged with computer theft and violation of oath of office.

The investigation is ongoing with more charges expected. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be turned over to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.

