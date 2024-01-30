Ga. man stabbed his 75-year-old mother to death in her home, deputies say

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — A Pickens County man is being charged with murdering his own mother, according to sheriff’s deputies.
Deputies say they responded to a house on Outback Road in Jasper on Monday.
When they got to the house, they found Linda Foster, 75, lying on the floor of her dining room. She had been stabbed several times.
Foster’s son, 55-year-old Barry Douglas Williamson, has since been arrested and will be charged with murder and aggravated assault.
Investigators have not released details about what led up to Foster’s death.
Williamson is being held in the Pickens County Adult Detention Center.
