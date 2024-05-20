GA man dead after crashing glider in north Georgia mountains

CLEVELAND, Ga. — A Georgia man is dead after he crashed a glider in north Georgia Monday.
The crash happened in Cleveland in White County. The Sheriff’s office said they responded to reports that an ultra-light airplane crashed in the area.
The National Transportation Safety Board said the aircraft was a Quicksilver Sport 2S aircraft, which is a form of open-air glider.
The White County Sheriff identified the victim as 79-year-old Paul Winder.
The NTSB is still investigating the crash.
