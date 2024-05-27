GA firefighter was on speaker phone with wife when she was hit, killed while riding her bike

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A Georgia firefighter was on the phone with his wife when she was hit and killed while riding her bike home from work.

According to family friends, she was on speaker phone with her husband, Levi Lake, when the call went silent Wednesday night. Levi Lake works at the nearby fire station and when the call came in about the accident a few minutes later, he knew it was his wife.

Investigators determined she was hit from behind and died at the scene.

The couple were high school sweethearts at were living in Savannah so Bayli could got to the Savannah College of Art and Design and work on her dream of becoming a comic illustrator.

Levi Lake became a Chatham County firefighter a year ago.

“Although her life was cut short, Bayli touched many lives with her sweet loving personality,” friends said on GoFundMe. “She was smart, serious, mature, beautiful and an old soul. She and Levi had so many goals and plans for themselves and their future. They continuously worked towards making them a reality.”

The community has raised more than $12,000 to help her husband.

