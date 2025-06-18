GA 1-year-old’s death under investigation

TERRELL COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of a one-year-old over the weekend.

On Saturday, around 7:10 p.m., Terrell County 911 received a call about an unresponsive child in the 500 block of Nelson Street NE.

Dawson police were also made aware of the call and responded.

The child, Ry’cari Garfield, 1, of Valdosta, was rushed to Phoebe Putney Hospital and then airflight to Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla.

Phoebe Putney Hospital medical staff found that Garfield had sustained several injuries before being taken to the children’s hospital.

After arriving at the children’s hospital, the one-year-old was pronounced dead.

The GBI says an autopsy will be completed in Florida.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information can call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080 or the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414.

