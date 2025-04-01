WATCH: Driver plows into utility pole during chase on busy Sandy Springs road

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — A man was arrested and charged after he led officers on a chase in Sandy Springs, police said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 10:35 p.m., on March 26, officers were called to a hit-and-run accident at 7875 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs. The address appears to be a plaza with several businesses.

Dispatch told police the suspect’s vehicle was a black SUV traveling south on Roswell Road.

Sandy Springs police said they spotted the SUV improperly stopped in the road in the area of 7200 Roswell Road.

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver, identified as Loren Andrew Mulville, sped away, driving south on Roswell Road.

Police said they tried to stop Mulville two more times but he continued speeding on the road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Dashcam video shows the moment Mulville lost control of the SUV, crashing into an utility pole in the area of 6500 Roswell Rd. This caused the pole and wires to collapse and spark.

SSPD said, fortunately, there were no injuries.

Mulville was arrested and charged with the following:

Improperly stopping in the roadway

Fleeing and eluding

Reckless driving

Failure to maintain lane

Hit and run

Criminal property damage in the first degree

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group