Teens accused of multiple crimes across metro Atlanta lead officers on chase in stolen car

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — Video shows the moment teens led Sandy Springs officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle.

In the evening hours of Tuesday, Sandy Springs police (SSPD) officers were called to the area of Hammond Drive and Peachtree Dunwoody Road.

Police said five suspicious people were dressed in all black wearing masks.

When officers arrived, the suspects drove away in a stolen Hyundai Sonata before losing control and crashing at the intersection of Perimeter Center Parkway and Lake Hearn Drive.

According to SSPD, two suspects, ages 14 and 17, ran away but were later caught.

Authorities learned the suspects originally met in the Metro Regional Youth Detention Center and formed a bond.

Tuesday evening, the suspects reportedly used MARTA to travel to Sandy Springs and commit several car breaking and two vehicle thefts.

Officials said one of the stolen vehicles, a silver Kia Optima, was later used in a burglary in Gwinnett County and has not been recovered.

Police also determined that the individuals were involved in two smash-and-grab burglaries in Sandy Springs just the day before.

“Criminal activity will not be tolerated and those who commit such acts will be dealt with accordingly,” the department said.

The teens’ identities were not released.

