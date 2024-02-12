Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Roswell, police say

ROSWELL, Ga. — Police are investigating after one person was hit by a vehicle early Monday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Roswell police, the incident occurred at the intersection of Highway 92 and Hardscrabble Road.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities said the pedestrian is conscious, alert, breathing, and being medically evaluated.

As of now, the victim’s age and identity have not been released.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Officials have not said what led up to the incident. It is unknown if anyone has been taken into custody.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Two Clark-Atlanta students spent 10 days in France making their mark in the art and fashion industry (WSB-TV)

©2023 Cox Media Group