Murder trial begins for husband accused of killing, dismembering wife 27 years ago

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Opening statements began Thursday at the Fulton County Courthouse in the trial for the killing of Melissa Wolfenbarger, a 21-year-old wife and mother who disappeared 27 years ago.

All the latest details from the trial LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christopher Wolfenbarger, her husband, is on trial for murder after being arrested in 2024, due to new DNA evidence.

Melissa Wolfenbarger disappeared in December 1998. In April and June of 1999, detectives found human remains in trash bags not far from her home.

Her remains were not identified until 2003.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group