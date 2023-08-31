Inmate dead, 2 more injured after stabbings inside Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating three stabbings inside the Fulton County Jail.

Officials say one of the inmates has died and two others are injured.

Channel 2 Action News crews are on their way to the jail. Get the latest details on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

There is no word on what led up to the stabbings or possible suspects.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Since July 31, four inmates have died in the jail.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced in July that they are launching a civil rights investigation into the Fulton County Jail.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cars damaged, windows broken after shots fired in parking deck at Atlanta apartments





©2023 Cox Media Group