Inmate dead, 2 more injured after stabbings inside Fulton County Jail

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating three stabbings inside the Fulton County Jail.
Officials say one of the inmates has died and two others are injured.
There is no word on what led up to the stabbings or possible suspects.
Since July 31, four inmates have died in the jail.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced in July that they are launching a civil rights investigation into the Fulton County Jail.
