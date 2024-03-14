Metro Atlanta high school prank ends with 2 teens arrested

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — Johns Creek police are warning parents that this is the time to talk to their children after two teens were arrested for a high school prank.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Parents now is the time to have the conversations with your teens about the consequences of their actions,” Johns Creek police said.

This warning came a day after officers arrested two teens they said stepped over the line of fun and damaged someone’s property.

The department shared a photo on Facebook of a white Ford F-150 that appeared to be damaged.

Johns Creek said vandalism and any form of destruction are not acceptable behaviors and can lead to severe consequences.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Tuesday, Alpharetta police took to Facebook to say that an annual high school prank fest known as “Junior/Senior Wars” took place over the weekend.

According to officials, students wear ski masks and carry Airsoft-type rifles in groups to homes or other locations where targeted students live to ‘attack’ them.

Although no one was injured the department said “But it is not hard to imagine how badly things might have turned out.”

The department is also asking parents to put a stop to this behavior.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Cheshire Bridge Road bridge fire: 1 of 2 lanes scheduled to open in April

©2023 Cox Media Group