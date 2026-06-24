Metro Atlanta city opens new joint headquarters for police, fire departments

ROSWELL, Ga. — A North Fulton community has a new place to go to when they need help, whether it’s from the police, or the fire department.

The City of Roswell opened their new Public Safety Headquarters on Holcomb Bridge Road, putting the Police Department and Fire Department in a shared space.

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Officials told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that the new headquarters will help both departments protect and serve the public.

“That communication is much smoother and easier,” Roswell Police Chief James Conroy said.

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The city bought nearly nine acres near Georgia 400 and Holcomb Bridge Road and instead of building a brand new facility from the ground up, they took an old office building and converted it.

The new headquarters has a new crime lab, a building attached with a gym, an evidence warehouse and a garage for the traffic and motorcycle unit.

“We’re working out together, we’re having meetings a lot closer because we can just walk across the hallway,” Fire Chief Pabel Troche said, saying everything was easier thanks “to the closeness and proximity.”

Kim Owens, who has lived in Roswell for 20 years, said she went to the ribbon cutting and tour of the new headquarters to see how her tax dollars are being put to work.

“I’m so excited for them to be moving into this great facility because that other one was a sardine can,” Owens said.

Some of the savings from the Public Safety Bond money also went to creating a new E-911 center nearby. Two new fire stations are also relocating to the north and east parts of the city, officials said.

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