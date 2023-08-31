Judge in Georgia Trump indictment announces proceedings will stream on YouTube

ATLANTA — Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the Georgia indictment of former President Donald J. Trump, ruled Thursday that all of the court proceedings would be made public via livestream on the court’s YouTube channel.

The decision came during a hearing regarding camera use and recording permissions for the coming proceedings with a variety of local and national media outlets.

The hearing stems from requests for what’s known as a Rule 22, which is required for media professionals to legally record inside of a courtroom.

According to McAfee during the hearing, the best way to make the proceedings available to media, due to the number of requests, would be to stream the court case live for public viewing.

Additionally, some media outlets, such as Channel 2 Action News and others, would be allowed to have their own cameras in the courtroom as well for their own recording needs.

“In line with the spirit of transparency here,” McAfee said. “We have followed Judge McBurney’s model, and we have been livestreaming all of our major proceedings on a Fulton County-provided YouTube channel. And our plan was to do that with this case as well. So there’s going to be a YouTube feed the entire time.”

McAfee said he was also potentially open to what some of the media intervenors called an overflow room, due to the number of outlets, defendants, and attorneys that will be present for future proceedings.

The judge also said if the number of attendees grows, a larger courtroom may be requisitioned instead.

